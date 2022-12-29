WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The Senate Transportation Committee has announced plans to investigate Southwest Airlines following the cancellation of thousands of flights that have left passengers stranded in airports for days.

It’s a never ending nightmare for those flying with Southwest airlines as the company’s chaotic series of cancellations continue for yet another day. The airline has been under intense scrutiny this week for cancelling a thousands of flights.

The issue was originally due to weather but despite clear flying conditions in most parts of the country, the company has yet to recover and its impacting travelers locally. All flights out of Bradley International Airport on Southwest were cancelled Thursday besides one, a 5:20 a.m. flight Thursday morning to Baltimore.

22News spoke with a customer who flew to Connecticut from Florida on Southwest Christmas Eve.

“We were suppose to leave at 11:00 but then we ended up taking a flight at 8:00 and then we were delayed until 12:30, so we got here on Christmas day at 4:30 in the morning,” said Alexandra Dixon of Melbourne, Florida.

Luckily for Dixon, she is flying home Thursday on JetBlue. She said the day she flew out, lines behind the Southwest counters in Orlando had upwards of 50 people waiting at each counter and that the company appeared to be greatly understaffed.

The scheduling system with the airline is being referred to outdated, and appears to be contributing to the chaos.