SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southwick Fire Department Ambulance was involved in a serious motor vehicle crash Saturday night.

According to the Southwick Fire Department, crews from the ambulance were returning to Southwick from Baystate Noble Hospital when a vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane on College Highway and hit the ambulance head-on. The EMTs were able to get out of the ambulance and assist the driver that was trapped in the car.

Additional resources were called including two more ambulances and apparatus to assist with extrication. The person was removed from the car and taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield by the Westfield Fire Department. The Southwick EMTs were taken to Baystate Noble Hospital where they were treated and released.

The investigation is being conducted by Southwick Police and Massachusetts State Police.