SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A Granby man and business owner has died following a motorcycle crash involving an alleged drunk driver.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on Friday 51-year-old Richard Daviau of Granby was riding his motorcycle on Route 41 in Hillsborough County in Florida when another vehicle collided into the rear of his motorcycle. Daviau was ejected from his motorcycle in the crash and died from the incident.

The other driver, only identified as a 26-year-old man from Tampa, Florida, was arrested for driving under the influence and did not have a valid driver’s license.

Prim3 St3akhous3, a restaurant in Southwick, posted on social media this week announcing their brother’s death. The restaurant is co-owned by siblings Todd, Deborah and Richard, which is symbolized by the “3” in the name.

“Richard was a man who lived and loved life passionately. A husband, son, father, and friend who lit up any room he entered, he was our little brother and his death will forever leave a hole in our hearts,” stated Todd and Deborah Daviau.

The President of the motorcycle association Richard was a part of has created a GoFundMe page to help his family with the loss.