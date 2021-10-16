Southwick community celebrates town’s 251st anniversary

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A Southwick celebration, 251 years in the making, gave a Hampden County town something to cheer about on Saturday.

22News joined Southwick to celebrate the milestone with a stirring parade through the center of town. Many of Southwick’s nearly 10,000 residents turned out for the parade through the business district and on to town hall.

The parade respecting Southwick’s past as well as it’s present. Parents and grandparents made certain to provide a look at Southwick’s first 250 years to their children, the upcoming generation.

Veronica Bressen is so glad she resettled in Southwick after growing in the area.

“My son is part of the community, he loves living here. My husband loves being part of the community as well. We have great friends, my families, here as well,” She said.

Some residents commented, if the 250th parade hadn’t been postponed by the pandemic last year, they wouldn’t have had the added pleasure now of celebrating the keeping of Carvana out of their community.

Leah Cronin told 22News, it was “a nail-biter for a couple of months, but I’m proud to say and we’re not going to have them here.”

The Melha Shriners providing a lot of Saturday afternoon’s entertainment along the parade route. No sooner had the hour-long parade concluded at town hall, residents made their way to Walley Park for a further celebration topped off with fireworks at the appropriate hour.