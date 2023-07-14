SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Southwick is hosting the fireworks display on Saturday.

The Southwick Civic Fund is presenting the fireworks at Whalley Park, they will be launched from the startline of The Wick 338. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with food concessions and live music at Whalley Park. The fireworks display will begin at dusk, at around 9 p.m.

To help raise funds to benefit community events, consider donating to the Southwick Civic Fund’s GoFundMe or donations can be made out to Southwick Civic Fund located at 258 Feeding Hills Road, Southwick, MA 01077.