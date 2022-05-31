SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Southwick has issued a mandatory water use restriction beginning Tuesday, May 31.

The town has declared a State of Water Supply Conservation and is restricting non-essential water use which does not involve needing water for “health or safety reasons, by regulation, for production of food or fiber, for maintenance of livestock, or to meet the core function of a business.”

Residents who are not on the town’s water system or get their water from a private well or other water source do not have to follow the restrictions but are encouraged to conserve water.

According to an announcement on the town’s website:

Residents are permitted to use non-essential outdoor water one day per week, and only before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Which day of the week depends on the geographic location and the property number.

The image below shows the Town’s water system broken up into two regions (North and South). The dividing line between regions is Granville Road, Depot Street, and South Longyard Road, all of which run in a generally east-west direction.

Residents that live on Granville Road, Depot Street, and South Longyard Road shall be considered within the North Region.

Image courtesy Town of Southwick

The daily schedule of permitted non-essential outdoor water use is as follows: