SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southwick Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man that may be involved in several identity theft cases.

Southwick Police shared photos of the man that is wanted for questioning in regards to the identity theft cases.

If you can identify the person in the images above, you are asked to contact the Southwick Police Department at 413-569-5348 ext. 250.