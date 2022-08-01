SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A committee was formed for the Town of Southwick to develop a master plan to guide the growth and development for the next 20 years.
The committee is asking residents to fill out a survey by August 31st to help determine the direction the town should develop such as future businesses, development, and conservation they’d like to see in the future. Visit Southwick2040.com for the Southwick Community Engagement Survey information.
The topics in the survey involve subjects that may evolve quickly that include housing, solar, technology, Congamond Lake, and population. The committee will hold its next meeting on August 4th at 7 p.m.
Southwick Master Plan Advisory Committee:
- Marcus Phelps, affiliation: Town of Southwick Planning Board member (Chair of MPAC)
- Michael Doherty, affiliation: Town of Southwick Planning Board Chair (ex officio member)
- David Spina, affiliation: Town of Southwick Planning Board member
- Doug Moglin, affiliation: Town of Southwick Select Board member
- Randy Brown, affiliation: Town of Southwick Department of Public Works Director
- David DeiDolori, affiliation: Town of Southwick Park & Recreation Commission member
- Burt Hansen, affiliation: Town of Southwick Agricultural Commission member
- Dave MacWilliams, affiliation: Town of Southwick Conservation Commission member
- Norm Cheever, affiliation: Town of Southwick Lake Management Committee member
- Patrick Jubb, affiliation: Town of School Committee member
- Aleda De Maria, affiliation: Town of Southwick Finance Committee member
- Amber Bach, affiliation: Town of Southwick Economic Development Committee member
- Scott Lamon, Southwick business owner (Tynic Landscaping)
- Lucas Caron, Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional High School student
- Maria Michael, Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional High School student
- Jessica Whitmore Parker, Southwick resident (Vice Chair of MPAC)
- Dorrie Boyd, Southwick resident
- Roz Terry, Southwick Resident
- David Massai, Southwick resident
- Maryssa Cook-Obregón, Southwick resident