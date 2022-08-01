SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A committee was formed for the Town of Southwick to develop a master plan to guide the growth and development for the next 20 years.

The committee is asking residents to fill out a survey by August 31st to help determine the direction the town should develop such as future businesses, development, and conservation they’d like to see in the future. Visit Southwick2040.com for the Southwick Community Engagement Survey information.

The topics in the survey involve subjects that may evolve quickly that include housing, solar, technology, Congamond Lake, and population. The committee will hold its next meeting on August 4th at 7 p.m.

Southwick Master Plan Advisory Committee: