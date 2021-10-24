Southwick woman turns 101, receives special gift

SOUTHWICK, MASS. (WWLP)- A Southwick woman celebrated her 101st birthday on Sunday and a special gift.

On the day of her 101st birthday, Mabel Lemieux received the new roof Adam Quennelle had promised years ago, expecting Mabel to notify him when she turned 100 a year ago. But she never called.

“Her daughter mentioned to my estimator about the promise that I had made, she said her mother still remembered. I said sure, she didn’t have to call. Her daughter said she’ll be 101 in two weeks.” Adam said.

As Mabel enjoyed the occasion of receiving a new roof for her 101st birthday she quipped about a promise of another new roof down the road.

“30 years from now. I’ll be here waiting for it.” Mabel laughed.

Mabel who lives next door to her 79-year-old daughter Jean Walsh, credits her being so alert at her age because of keeping up with the news of the day and knowing how to charm a veteran reporter.

“I know what’s going on, and I always watched you and I don’t like the news sometimes but I watch it,” Mabel said.

“We all love her, so much and she’s been the most wonderful person. She cares about people, she has a heart of gold.” Jean said.

Mabel Lemieux will be enjoying her new roof as a well-deserved 101st birthday present.