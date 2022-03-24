SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gray House will host its 31st annual Spaghetti Supper fundraiser Thursday night at the Greek Cultural Center.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the Gray House’s work to feed and educate the community. The executive director said in a statement that demand for their services has not plateaued since the start of the pandemic. They served 12,000 unique individuals last year, the most in their history.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring this time-honored event back to the Greek Cultural Center after two years of virtual spaghetti suppers. This event provides us with the opportunity to share the good work happening every day at The Gray House and celebrate all of the people and organizations who help us empower our neighbors to break the cycle of poverty,” says Kristen McClintock, Executive Director at The Gray House.

The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m located at 8 Plainfield Street. Tickets are $5 and include dinner, dessert, and children’s activities. Kids under six are free. The event annually accounts for about 10-percent of the Gray House’s budget.