Sparkle 5K raises money to benefit Ware residents

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a 5K fundraiser and Fourth of July celebration all in one. Two local organizations are coming together to raise money for nonprofits that will benefit residents of Ware.

Buy Ware Now is hosting the third annual Sparkle 5K and the United Church of Ware is hosting a pancake breakfast that is patriotic-themed.

The Sparkle 5K starts at Greenvile Park in Ware at 9 a.m. There are prizes for whoever is the best dressed, so if you plan on attending, wear your red, white and blue!

In the past two years, the Sparkle 5K has raised $9,000 for Ware nonprofits.