CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the season for fireworks but experts say to leave them to the professionals, not just for safety, but because Massachusetts is the only state that completely bans all consumer fireworks.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte says that all fireworks are illegal in the Commonwealth. As of last year, there were more than 100 fires and 38 explosions attributed to fireworks in Massachusetts that resulted in nearly 200 injuries.

Firework-related injuries are caused mostly by sparklers which can burn up to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit. Piemonte told 22News that fireworks not only pose a risk to you, but to the people around you.

“Lighting fireworks off in an urban area or a high densely populated area, you don’t know where they are going to come down or end up,” Capt. Piemonte explained. “You know people are just walking around, trying to enjoy the evening or on their way to a fireworks display… if people are lighting fireworks illegally then that’s a problem.”

You can’t be arrested for possession of fireworks in Massachusetts but you can get fined up to $100. Police are required to confiscate any fireworks they come across.