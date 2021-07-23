Sparklers in Massachusetts under review to remove from state ban

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Proponents of legalizing fireworks known as sparklers, won’t get to first base if western Massachusetts fire departments have their way.

A legislative committee is considering a bill to legalize sparklers while keeping other types of fireworks out of the hands of non-professionals.

The Holyoke Fire Department for one has spoken up in opposition to putting Sparklers in the hands of children during the fourth of July and other celebrations.

“Putting it into a child’s hands, that’s about 1400 degrees, just a spark from that to catch clothing on fire, and can cause pretty severe burns to a child’s fingertips.” Holyoke Fire Captain, Kevin Cavagnac



The Holyoke Fire Department’s position opposed making sparklers legal has been echoed by Michael Winn, president of the Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts.

“As fire chiefs, we see the results and injuries related to firework accidents,” he said. “In 2019, sparklers were the leading cause of firework injuries to children younger than 5, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Need we say more?”