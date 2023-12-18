SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A community conversation Monday night in Springfield addressing challenges the local Jewish community is facing as the Israel-Hamas war rages on.

Antisemitism is one of the many challenges the Jewish community is facing as tensions rise between Israel and Hamas. Those affected by the ongoing conflict were given insight and support by speaker, former Jewish Federation and Jewish Center CEO Richard Friedman at the Springfield Jewish Community Center.

Friedman discussed how positively affirming Jewish identity is crucial at this time, when communities are especially vulnerable. He says that there’s a need for the Jewish population to speak their faith openly and free of fear.

“We have to stay true to the fact that there is broader human suffering and that can’t be minimized,” said Friedman. “It is agonizing!”

Adding, Monday night highlighted the importance of coming together as a community during difficult times to begin a sense of healing.

