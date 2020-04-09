Special Chalice of Salvation broadcasts on 22News for Holy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Since Catholic churches throughout western Massachusetts continued to be closed as we approach Easter, the Chalice of Salvation will broadcast some special Holy Week liturgies on 22News.

Thursday morning at 11:00, Springfield Bishop Mitchell Rozanski will celebrate the Mass of the Last Supper, and then again on 11:00 Friday morning, the Bishop will commemorate Good Friday- a time when Christians everywhere reflect on the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The Mass of the Last Supper and the Good Friday service will also be shown each respective day at 1:00 P.M. on the CW Springfield.

On Sunday at 10:00 A.M. on 22News, Bishop Rozanski will celebrate the Feast of Easter with a special Chalice Mass inside St. Michael’s Cathedral.