SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP)– A charter school in South Hadley will be holding a lottery for several openings in grades 8 and 11 only.

Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter Public School (PVPA) is taking applications for the current school year to fill limited openings in those two grades. Most grades are currently full with a waitlist. Grades 8 and 11 currently do not have a waitlist.

Applications can be submitted until the deadline on Wednesday, September 13, 2024 at 11:59pm. A special lottery will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 4:00pm via a Zoom link that will be shared on the PVPA website.

Applications for 10th grade are being accepted as well. If the 10th grade waitlist is exhausted, a lottery will be scheduled at a later date with at least one week’s notice.

Enrollment in PVPA is free and open to all Massachusetts students on a space available basis. All students are welcome to apply; no audition is required. Students who are passionate about the Arts are strongly encouraged to apply. Priority is given to students from Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire counties, as well as Brookfield, Petersham and Sturbridge.

Applications for the 2024/2025 school year, open to all grades 7-12, will be accepted beginning November 1, 2023.