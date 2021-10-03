Special Olympics Day celebrated on the final weekend at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Sunday marked the final day at New England’s Great State Fair. It was a busy last weekend for the fair, with record-breaking attendance on Saturday.

Sunday was also Special Olympics Day at the Big E and hindered turned out for the opening ceremony. It was much-needed exposure, from the vast crowds visiting the fair.

“A lot of people don’t know it’s a year round organization, we have events going on throughout the whole year. so it’s a great way to get people involved,” Matt Vaghi said.

More than 1.3 million people have come through the gates of the fair this year.