SPENCER, Mass. (WWLP ) – A 31-year-old man from Spencer was seriously injured in an early morning crash on Christmas Day.

The Spencer Fire Department said in a post on social media that the man had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Spencer police said that an investigation is ongoing.

They are also working to determine if this vehicle was also potentially involved in a hit-and-run crash that resulted in injuries