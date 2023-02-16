WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – A new connection to the Caribbean out of Bradley Airport is starting this June.

Spirit Airlines will launch a non-stop service three times a week to San Juan, Puerto Rico. Special intro fares start at $59 one way. This comes two months after the airline launched its first Caribbean route to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

“We are thrilled to congratulate Spirit Airlines on their expansion in Puerto Rico and appreciate the airline’s inclusion of Bradley International Airport in its growth,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “Spirit Airlines has been an important partner and key to our route network development strategy. The addition of new, nonstop service to San Juan gives our passengers more opportunities to travel affordably.”

“We strive to provide our Hartford Guests with convenient and affordable access to great destinations,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “We recently launched our Montego Bay route, and we’re excited to add another fun Caribbean route to San Juan.”