Spirit Halloween opens at the Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Spirit Halloween is now open at the Holyoke Mall in anticipation of fall right around the corner.

Spirit Halloween in the Holyoke Mall is now open on the lower level across from Hobby Lobby. They are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are always happy to welcome Spirit Halloween back. Each year, they provide a new, fun, and interactive shopping experience customers love,” said Holyoke Mall’s General Manager Lynn Gray.

Additional locations include:

935 Riverdale Road in West Springfield Monday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

335 Russell Street in Hadley Monday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

443 E Main Street in Westfield Planning to open August 31



This year’s new Halloween costumes include, Suicide Squad 2, Killer Clowns from Outer Space, Disney Princesses and Space Jam.