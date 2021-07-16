SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local mayors will battle for bragging rights Friday morning with the return of the Spirit of Springfield Golf Classic and Mayor’s Cup.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau will look to defend his title against challenges from West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt, Agawam Mayor William Sapelli and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno. Apart from the mayors, 136 more players will compete in the Golf Classic at Franconia Golf Course raising money for Spirit of Springfield events.

Mayor Sarno stated, “I am looking forward to joining my fellow mayors at the Spirit of Springfield’s Golf Classic and competing for the annual Mayor’s Cup. Last year, Mayor John Vieau showed off his putting skills and took home the win. Mayors Reichelt, Sapelli and I are looking forward to giving him a run for his money this year!”

“We have had such an overwhelming response to this year’s Spirit of Springfield Golf Classic,” stated Judy Matt, Spirit of Springfield President. “We have teams that have been playing and supporting us for years, and we have quite a few new foursomes and sponsors. It is sure to be a great day on the course and for the Spirit of Springfield.”