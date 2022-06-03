SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Spirit of Springfield Friday filled the Franconia course with 200 golfers raising money for signature Spirit of Springfield events such as the annual Pancake Breakfast and the long-running Bright Nights at Forest Park.

The Gala golfing event is one of two aimed at raising funds for the Spirit of Springfield, the other being the Bright Nights Ball in November. Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt tells 22News she’s happy with the golf tournament turnout.

“It’s very nice, it enables us to do the Pancake Breakfast and so many other things. They don’t come at any other cost, it’s really nice and it sells out every year.”

Mayor Sarno stated, “I am looking forward to joining my fellow mayors at the Spirit of Springfield’s Golf Classic and competing for the annual Mayor’s Cup. Last year, Mayor William Sapelli showed off his putting skills and took home the win. Mayors Reichelt, Vieau, McCabe and I are looking forward to giving him a run for his money this year!”

A number of local businesses throughout the Pioneer Valley stood ready to ensure that the Spirit of Springfield could reach its funding goals.