New Spirit Ministry for Catholic youth in Massachusetts alleging that co-founder engaged in inappropriate behavior

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All New Spirit Ministry activities will be suspended until the end of the month, after allegations of inappropriate behavior by the camp’s co-founder.

According to Springfield Diocese spokesperson Carolee McGrath, The Diocese of Springfield received a complaint against Barry Kingston. He allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with minors at New Spirit Youth Ministry.



The diocese has informed the Northwestern District Attorney’s office and the Office of Safe Environment and Victim Services will also have a separate investigation into these allegations. New Spirit Ministry activities will be suspended including the New Spirit Weeks, scheduled to take place at Camp Holy Cross in Goshen during the weeks of July 19 – 23 and July 26-30.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the diocese at 1-800-842-9055.

New Spirit Ministry is a non-profit organization separate from Camp Holy Cross and the Diocese of Springfield. New Spirit Ministry provides spiritual retreats and activities for Catholic youth throughout Massachusetts and in surrounding dioceses.