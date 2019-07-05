Splash parks around western Massachusetts

22News is working for you with a list of places in western Massachusetts to keep cool during warm weather.

Agawam splash pad: 

  • School Street Park

Chicopee splash pads:

  • Dana park
  • Fariview Park
  • Garrity Grove Park
  • Ike Alpert Park
  • Lincoln Grove Park
  • Ray Ash park
  • Sarah Jane Sherman Park
  • Szot Park
  • Williams Park

Chicopee wading pools

  • Lucy Wisniowski Park
  • Nash Park

Greenfield splash pad:

  • Hillside Park

Holyoke splash pads: 

  • Community Field
  • Pulaski Park
  • Springdale Park
  • Pina Park
  • Carlos Vega Park
  • South Chestnut Street Park

Northampton splash pad:

  • Look Park

Springfield splash pads: 

  • Adams Park
  • Barrows Park 
  • Calhoun Park
  • Emerson Wight Park
  • Emily Bill Park
  • Forest Park
  • Hubbard Park
  • Jaime Ulloa Park
  • Kenefick Park
  • Magazine Park
  • Marshal Roy Park
  • Mary Troy Park
  • Myrtle Street Park
  • Nathan Bill Park
  • Yollie Nahorniak Park
  • Rebecca Johnson Park
  • Ruth Elizabeth Park
  • Van Horn

Springfield pools: 

  • Forest Park Pool: 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
  • Gerena Pool: 11:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
  • Five Mile Pond: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Westfield splash pads:

  • Chapman Playground
  • Municipal Playground
  • Sadie Knox Playground

