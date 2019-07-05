Splash parks around western Massachusetts

22News is working for you with a list of places in western Massachusetts to keep cool during warm weather.
Agawam splash pad:
- School Street Park
Chicopee splash pads:
- Dana park
- Fariview Park
- Garrity Grove Park
- Ike Alpert Park
- Lincoln Grove Park
- Ray Ash park
- Sarah Jane Sherman Park
- Szot Park
- Williams Park
Chicopee wading pools:
- Lucy Wisniowski Park
- Nash Park
Greenfield splash pad:
- Hillside Park
Holyoke splash pads:
- Community Field
- Pulaski Park
- Springdale Park
- Pina Park
- Carlos Vega Park
- South Chestnut Street Park
Northampton splash pad:
- Look Park
Springfield splash pads:
- Adams Park
- Barrows Park
- Calhoun Park
- Emerson Wight Park
- Emily Bill Park
- Forest Park
- Hubbard Park
- Jaime Ulloa Park
- Kenefick Park
- Magazine Park
- Marshal Roy Park
- Mary Troy Park
- Myrtle Street Park
- Nathan Bill Park
- Yollie Nahorniak Park
- Rebecca Johnson Park
- Ruth Elizabeth Park
- Van Horn
Springfield pools:
- Forest Park Pool: 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- Gerena Pool: 11:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- Five Mile Pond: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Westfield splash pads:
- Chapman Playground
- Municipal Playground
- Sadie Knox Playground