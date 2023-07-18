NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The amount of heavy rain over the past few weeks has resulted in flooding, patio closures, and last-minute restaurant cancellations.

The rain has hurt Northampton businesses known for their outside seating to be a driver in sales, including Spoleto. It’s a lot quieter there now, the owner tells us they’re seeing fewer customers than last summer.

Despite having, tents, and an outdoor bar, they’re still looking for other ways to get their business back on track. As their indoor dining only seats about 30, compared to their more than 60-seat capacity outside.

“There’s been no business outside this summer, it’s been crazy. We are trying to do promotions and just keep doing the best we have been doing and keep positive,” said Claudio Guerra, Owner of Spoleto. “And it’s ok for me right now because I know things turn around, they always do.”

The owner adds they’re hoping to make up for some of their losses when the unsettled weather stops.