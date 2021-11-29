Sponsors needed for wreaths at Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Friends of the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Agawam is asking the public for help in providing a wreath at the headstone of every deserving Veteran at the cemetery.

Paul Barabani, President for Friends of the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Agawam, told 22News that there is a shortage of sponsors offering donations. The goal is 8,500 wreaths, and currently they have less than 50%. The last day to sponsor a wreath is December 6, 2021.

On Saturday, December 18, at 10 a.m., Wreaths Across America will be at Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery for a ceremony to remember and honor veterans with the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves and saying the name of each and every veteran aloud. The Wreath Laying will be open to the public. Parking will be off-site at Six Flags New England (1623 Main Street in Agawam). Shuttle buses will be provided.

If you would like to sponsor a wreath, got to the Wreaths Across America website. There, you can sign up to sponsor a wreath and find out about volunteer opportunities.