RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Russell – Montgomery Police are hosting the annual spooktacular event at Strathmore Park.

The 3rd annual event includes trunk or treating, music, games, and a costume contest for children on Saturday, October 28th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Strathmore Park located at 950 Westfield Road in Russell.

Volunteers are still wanted, and a meeting is being held to discuss planning the event on Thursday, September 28th at p.m. located in the police headquarters.