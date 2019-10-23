Spooky houses for Halloween in western Massachusetts

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Homes in western Massachusetts are pulling out all the spooky stops for Halloween.

On Fairfield Ave in Holyoke, dozens of decorations cover the front lawn. Complete with a witch, graveyard, and ghosts. The homeowner told 22News she grew up in the house, and she’s been decorating for Halloween for the last 20 years. She said each year, it tends to get a little bigger.

“I love it, everyone stops and walks by. I forget, I’m like why are they walking by my house? And the dogs will bark because of the spider. Oh my goodness, I’m like why are they barking? I have to remember, it is something that happens every year around Halloween.”

