CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday morning we spring forward with our clocks skipping an hour.

Clocks in the United States moved ahead at 2 a.m. early Sunday morning, and while we all lost some sleep, there is a reason for this change. Daylight saving time is the period between the second Sunday in March and the first Sunday in November when clocks are set to be an hour ahead of standard time.

While most of the country observes springing forward, it is not observed in Hawaii and most of Arizona, along with U.S. territories, including American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

There has been momentum within the U.S. Senate to pass a reform bill that would make daylight saving time permanent across the country. Fire safety advocates also use the twice-a-year time change as a reminder for people to test their smoke detectors and change the batteries.

While daylight savings has its critics, especially since we all lost an hour of sleep, we will start to see the sunset around 7:00 p.m. now.