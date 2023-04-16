CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hopefully you won’t have to head to the doctor this week because it’s Massachusetts’ school vacation week.

Students and teachers across the Commonwealth are officially dismissed from class next week for April vacation.

Many parents say it can be hard to take off time to watch their kids during vacation, but they enjoy the quality time they get to spend together.

“It’s nice to get a little time with them and learn what they’ve been learning in school, and at the same time, being able to get outdoors a little bit more ’cause I know they are stuck in the classroom most of the time,” said Domenic from Chicopee.

There are several events taking place for April vacation in and around the area. The Springfield Museums have activities every day, which are free with admission. Local zoos like the Zoo in Forest Park zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. And the Old Sturbridge Village even has special programming, they open for the week on Wednesday, and lots of local libraries have programming.

