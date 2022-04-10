WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – It’s spring break, which means a very busy travel weekend. Airlines have been struggling to get people in the air on time.

Eleven-year-old Maddy Cardella, like many other kids, is heading to Florida with her family for spring break. Her dad, Joe, is ready to help his family deal with the busy travel weekend at the airport.

“We got here a little early, just made sure we found a good parking spot so we can walk into airport,” Cardella said. “Gonna see what the line are like today!”

And the Cardellas arrived at just the right time. Moments after 22News spoke with them, lines were just beginning to form at Bradley International Airport.

According to one national study, travel confidence has increased this year. More than half of Americans are planning to travel this spring, 37% of them traveling this spring break.

And 22News spoke with some people ready to get out of the house. Alaina Kendrick and her friend Emma Bartley, were also heading to Florida Sunday.

“We haven’t been able to travel anywhere in a while so this is our first time going anywhere,” Kendrick said.

Travel woes are still on people’s minds. Within the last 24 hours, 13 flights were canceled so far at Bradley International Airport. And at Boston’s Logan Airport: 76 cancelations. Major Airline JetBlue saying they’re still suffering from staffing shortages.

“I heard a lot of flights got canceled so I am just worried about that, but other than that hopefully it’s okay,” Bartley said.

And if you are still looking to get away for spring break, experts suggest: