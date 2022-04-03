CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s now April and with that comes warmer temperatures and spring clean up.

The 22News Storm Team is working for you with a look at the best days for cleaning up the yard this week.

As for Sunday, the rainy weather across western Massachusetts was not looking good for residents to get outside with the showers continuing Sunday evening. But as for Monday and Tuesday, it is looking good. Both days will be mild and dry.

Early April is the best time to fertilize your yard especially after it rains.

As for Wednesday and the rest of the week, it is not looking good with a chance of showers through Friday.