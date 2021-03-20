Spring outlook for western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Spring is officially here, starting on Saturday at 5:37 in the morning. For us here in western Massachusetts, it’s a big time for weather swings.

A mix of warmer days with some cooler days here and there as winter slowly moves out. April is one of those months.

To start, average highs regularly reach the low 50s, but by the end of an average April, highs finish in the mid 60s.

Long-term forecasts, from April through June, also forecast more mild weather than not. Right now, the forecast for the three-month period predicts warmer-than-average temperatures, and slightly above-normal rainfall amounts.

We average about 3.7 inches of rain in April, 3.8 inches of rain in May, and almost 4 inches of rain in June.