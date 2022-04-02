CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some people are taking the spring weather to do a safety check of the house. On that to do list: checking carbon monoxide detectors.

Severe storms during the summer months can cause power outages, which for some means using alternate sources of energy like generators.

When asked how often they experience power outages in the summer, Arden D’Amours told 22News, “Not often, but you can never be too safe and its important for me to make sure my home is safe year round, especially when it comes to carbon monoxide.”

Local fire departments say staying on top of the maintenance of your generator is key.

“Obviously! It’s a good idea to get them checked annually,” said Lt. Anthony Spear of the West Springfield Fire Department. “When you are purchasing them, make sure that they are inspected and are UL authorized.”

Generators can cause CO to build up in a home, so it’s important to use them outside at least 20 feet away from doors, windows and vents. Also don’t forget that carbon monoxide detectors should be installed on every floor of your home and always working properly. Make sure to check those detectors twice a year and have them replaced every ten years.

CO gas can also come from furnaces, hot water heaters, gas stoves, gas and charcoal grills, and running vehicles. So if your carbon monoxide detector is going off, call 911 immediately.