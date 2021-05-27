“Spring Your Search” job fair offered employment opportunities with 57 local businesses

HOLYOKE (WWLP)–The “Spring Your Search” virtual job fair was held Thursday through the MassHire Holyoke Career Center.

Job seekers in the Pioneer Valley had an opportunity to apply for employment with 57 regional businesses.

David Gadaire, President and CEO for MassHire Holyoke Career Center, told 22News that 153 job seekers applied and he considered the event positive and productive. He issued this statement:

If you were unable to attend the event today, you can find job openings posted with both the MassHire Holyoke and Springfield career center on this website: https://masshireholyoke.org/jobseekers/jobs/ You can also register for the Virtual Premier Job Fair Portal and be ready for the next virtual job fair happening at any of the MassHire Career Centers in Massachusetts. David Gadaire, Pres & CEO MassHire Holyoke Career Center

All of the companies that participated are actively hiring now and seeking applicants to fill multiple jobs.