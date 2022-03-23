WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Winter Winnings” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Kyle Avery of Springfield has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Winter Winnings” instant ticket game on March 8. Kyle chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Kyle told the Mass. lottery that he received his ticket as a thank you gift from his mother after he did some work on her car. It was purchased at Big Y Express located at 1993 Boston Road (Route 20) in Wilbraham. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “$1,000,000 Winter Winnings” is a $2 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.