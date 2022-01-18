Springfield again distributing at-home COVID test kits; here’s where to get them

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday, the City of Springfield will continue their distribution of at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits for residents.

The city is providing an additional 25,000 at-home COVID testing kits, which will be distributed around the city starting Tuesday.

Two kits per household will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis, while supplies last. The kits are free to pick up, and you get the results right at home.

Identification to prove you are a Springfield resident will be required, and will be checked by Health and Human Services staff.

Here is where and when the kits are available:

Tuesday and Wednesday 10:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M.

  • Department of Health and Human Services, 311 State St.
  • New North Citizens Council, 2455 Main St.
  • South End Community Center, 99 Marble St.

Thursday – 10:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M.

  • Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center, 1476 Roosevelt Ave.
  • Clodo Concepcion/Greenleaf Community Center, 1187 1/2 Parker St.

Thursday – 3:00-7:00 P.M.

  • Indian Orchard Citizens Council, 117 Main St., Indian Orchard

Friday – 10:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M.

  • Clodo Concepcion/Greenleaf Community Center, 1187 1/2 Parker St.

Friday – 1:00-4:00 P.M.

  • Forest Park Branch Library, 380 Belmont Ave.
  • Mason Square Branch Library, 765 State St.

Saturday – 11:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M.

  • East Forest Park Branch Library, 136 Surrey Rd.

Additional possible distribution sites may be added, depending on supply availability and distribution aspects.

If you are not a Springfield resident and looking for an at home rapid test, all Americans will be able to order up to four free at-home COVID tests per household starting Wednesday from the federal government. You just need to go to covidtests.gov to order them. There will also be a free call-line for those who can’t order them online, but that number has not yet been disclosed.

