Springfield animal shelter rescues animals from Texas

Courtesy Dakin Humane Society

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dakin Humane Society rescued 16 animals from an El Paso, Texas shelter due to overcrowding.

More than 350 animals at El Paso Animal Services were sent to animal welfare organizations in California, Wisconsin, New Jersey, and Massachusetts on July 2. Staff members from Dakin Humane Society picked up 9 dogs and 7 kittens and cats from a plane that took them from El Paso to Morristown, New Jersey.

“Dakin is a member of a New England animal welfare coalition, and a fellow coalition shelter told us about this situation and asked if we could assist. Given the need for a quick and safe transport, we joined with other shelters to help these animals up north. 

Fortunately, we have the capacity to care for and rehome them, plus we have a community that is eager and looking to adopt. While animal overpopulation isn’t a problem in the northeast anymore, in other parts of the country it’s a different story, with way too many family-friendly animals, and not enough adopters for them.

Partnering with other shelters is essential in animal welfare. Sometimes, the challenges we face in trying to meet the needs of animals can be overwhelming. By working with like-minded organizations, we are all in a position to meet those challenges and create meaningful and long-lasting impact.”

Dakin’s Executive Director Carmine DiCenso

If you are interested in adopting the rescued animals can check Dakin Humane Society’s website for availability and updates.

The cost of transporting the animals from Texas was covered by the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

