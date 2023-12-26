SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield has several events planned as part of their inaugural celebrations.

On Sunday, December 31, a Mass of Celebration will be held on at 1:30 p.m. at Mayor Domenic Sarno’s home parish, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, at 123 William Street in Springfield. Mayor Sarno is the longest-serving mayor in the City’s 388-year history. He was first elected in 2007.

An Inauguration Ceremony will be held on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. in the Mahogany Room at Springfield Symphony Hall to swear in the Mayor and City Council.

As part of the festivities, a special Family Celebration with free admission to Bright Nights at Springfield’s Forest Park will be held on January 1, from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.

On Friday, January 5, an Inaugural Gala will be held at the new Marriott Springfield Downtown from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.