Springfield Archbishop-elect Rozanski news conference

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pope Francis has named Springfield Roman Catholic Bishop Mitchell Rozanski the new Archbishop of St. Louis.

Rozanski has served as Bishop of Springfield since 2014, and is the ninth man to hold that office.

As of now there is no word as to when the Springfield diocese will have its new bishop. It’s expected to take several months for the Vatican to choose Bishop Rozanski’s replacement.

Rozanski was welcomed Wednesday as the 10th Archbishop of St. Louis Missouri, after the 75-year-old Archbishop Robert Carlson announced his retirement.

The St. Louis Archdiocese is roughly twice the size of the Springfield Diocese, and includes more than 500,000 Catholics, spread out over 10 eastern Missouri counties, as well as the city of St. Louis itself.