SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Springfield community are being asked to submit questions and ideas for the the draft of the Board of Police Commissioners (BPC) Manual.

According to a post on the Springfield Police Department’s (SPD) Facebook page, the City of Springfield and the SPD, in conjunction with the Compliance Evaluator Team and Department of Justice, is taking the community’s suggestions in an effort to create a document that addresses the interests and concerns of residents and other stakeholders in the City.

There are several ways to submit comments and participate:

On the SPD website, by email (by making comments in the BPC manual document itself or as a general email message),

By participating in a community engagement meeting to be held virtually on August 17, 2023, at 6pm (details to be released soon),

By participating in reoccurring SPD Community Meetings,

By inviting the team to speak at your organization.

The public comment period is now underway and will close on August 31, 2023.