WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield and the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission are among several recipients in Massachusetts awarded grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT).

On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 communities nationwide through the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program. The program was part of the federal infrastructure law passed in 2021.

The grants support the Department’s goal of zero roadway deaths and its National Roadway Safety Strategy. Launched in January 2022, the program is an effort to make roadways safer for all users including drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, and emergency and construction workers, by stressing responsible driving, safer roadway designs, appropriate speed-limit setting, and improved post-crash care, among other strategies.

The City of Springfield applied for the All Implementation Grant and will be receiving $15,012,800 to be used for citywide safety improvements at 15 intersections and 10 corridors across the city that have had a high number of fatal and serious injury crashes.

The Berkshire Regional Planning Commission has been awarded $198,593 through the All Action Plan Award. It will be used to create a new regional comprehensive safety action plan.

The full list of awards in Massachusetts and nationwide can be found here.