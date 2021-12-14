Springfield bike and skate park design options discussed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Department of Parks & Recreation management department will host a listening session Tuesday for a proposed skate park in the city.

Officials will be at the Hungry Hill Senior Center located on 773 Liberty Street from 4 to 5:30 p.m. to hear input on design options for the park.

A Community Preservation Application (CPA) was submitted to request $80,000 in funds for a bike park to be in April of 2020. The project would create open space for bike and skateboard use, there is no recreation space dedicated in the City of Springfield as a bike/skate park.

As of the last proposal, the two proposed locations under consideration are Greenleaf Park, and Carew Street, through redevelopment of Springfield Boys & Girls Club recreation area.

The timeline indicated on the CPA indicates:

Spring 2020 CPA Application Due

Summer 2020 CPA Community Meetings & Recommendations

Fall 2020 CPA Project Recommendations to City Council Contracting with CPC and DPBRM

Winter 2021-2021 Interdepartmental contracting between CPA and City Council Designer Selection: issue a request for qualifications for designer services to develop Bike Park plans and documents

Spring 2021 Community Engagement on Bike Park master plan Design Development & Construction Document period: further conceptual plans for review at the 30% preliminary plan, 60% design review and 100% design review stages CPA 21 application due for Bike Park – Phase Two: park construction Final Plans and designs presented to Springfield Park Commission



Conceptual plan for City of Springfield bike and skateboard park by GZA Inc.

GZA GeoEnvironmental, Inc. presented a proposal to the City of Springfield’s Department of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management with a professional design and engineering services.