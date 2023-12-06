CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Our 22News lobby is quickly filling up with toy donations as the annual Toys for Tots campaign continues.

Embracing the spirit of the giving season, Springfield Bishop William Byrne stopped by our 22News lobby to donate a variety of different toys. The Bishop brought over several gifts that had been collected from diocesan employees.

The date of his visit is significant as December 6th is celebrated in the Catholic Church as St. Nicholas Day! Bishop Byrne told 22News where the connection between St. Nicholas and Christmas comes from.

St. Nicholas was a bishop in the early church and he actually, the association with stockings at Christmas comes because he would go and put coins in the stockings at night. And so that’s where the association originally of this giving comes so I thought he’s a bishop, I’m a bishop, we’re going to show up on St. Nicholas Day,” Bishop William Byrne said.

Traditions associated with St. Nicholas Day come from legends of the saint’s generosity which led to the celebration of Santa Claus on Christmas as we know it today.

Stop by 22News located at 1 Broadcast Center through December 11th. to drop off a new, unwrapped toy for a child in need.

December 7th, 8th, and 11th from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

December 9th and 10th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.