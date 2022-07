SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police helped a 12-year-old boy in need of a bike.

Springfield residents Giselle Gaines and her husband Lorenzo Gaines contacted Sgt. Morales about 12-year-old Emmanuel who was in need of a bike. Sgt. Morales teamed up with Bob the Bike Man Charland from Pedal Thru Youth who was able to refurbish a donated 21 speed Magna Excitor Mountain bike.

Emmanuel was surprised with the bike and a brand new helmet while he was playing with his friend.