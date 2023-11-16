SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A long-standing Boys and Girls Club tradition returned Thursday night, to help provide hot Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

For decades, the Springfield Club has provided hot Thanksgiving meals to families in the local community, who may not have the resources or means to enjoy a traditional holiday dinner.

This year, they continued the tradition by distributing about 250 meals to families, which is all made possible by Community Bank’s ongoing support.

Thursday night proved to be all about the spirit of togetherness and joy, with family activities and a holiday movie. “This is a wonderful way for us to start kicking off the holiday season and it’s one of the fun things that we do every year, I got to tell you we look forward to it as much as the kids do. For some this may be their only Thanksgiving,” expressed the executive director for the Springfield Boys and Girls Club, Vincent Borello.

“It feels good to be around people that make you feel happy,” added Yxira Vega, Springfield Boys and Girls Club member.

Each attendee also took home free tickets to the club’s festival of trees next week.

