SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker administration is rewarding the Springfield Boys and Girls Club for its commitment to fighting COVID-19.

The Boys and Girls club is in need of the $1.5 million in state aid to get started on major renovations to its long time Carew Street building. Executive Director Vincent Borello told 22News the money couldn’t have come at a better time.

We’ve been in this building for 56 years,” Borello said. “We have about 2,300 kids who come through this building daily. So our building needs renovations and replacements to keep the building safe and positive.

Borello pointed out the Boys and Girls Club located in the Hungry Hill neighborhood attracts young people who attend 32 schools across the city of Springfield.