SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A business in Springfield has received an award from the U.S. Department of Labor for its support of military veterans.

Prefere Melamines, LLC is one of nine businesses in Massachusetts to receive the HIRE Vets Medallion Award in recognition of their support in recruiting, employing and retaining U.S. military veterans.

Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su made the announcement during a ceremony in Washington D.C. where awardees were recognized for their work for veterans.

“Recipients of the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award demonstrate a commitment to recruiting, hiring and retaining veterans as they help them develop meaningful, long-term careers,” said Su. “From small-town businesses to Fortune 500 companies, these employers understand that veterans are uniquely qualified and dedicated employees who make significant contributions in the workplace.”

The award was created in 2017 with the signing of the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act. The 2024 HIRE Vets Medallion Awards application process begins on January 31, 2024.

Platinum Level Award recipients:

Employer City Organization Size IPT Associates Burlington Medium Veterans Inc. Worcester Medium

Gold Level Award recipients: