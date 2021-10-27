Springfield business walk to increase health insurance enrollment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In an effort to encourage and enroll community members into affordable health coverage, community leaders will visit local small businesses in Springfield.

Springfield is one of the five largest communities in Massachusetts with the lowest rates of health insurance enrollment. Massachusetts residents can visit www.MAhealthconnector.org to see if they qualify.

Representatives from the Massachusetts Health Connector will hold a business walk to engage with small business owners and customers, as well as leave resources and other materials to help drive insurance enrollment in Springfield.

The business walk will begin at 2917 Main Street, Springfield at 11 a.m., and visit: