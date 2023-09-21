SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Virginia Tech quarterback, Pop Watson from Springfield Central High School, has been indefinitely suspended from the team.

William “Pop” Watson III joined the team as a Virginia Tech freshman after being honored as the Gatorade Player of the Year for the Springfield Central High School Golden Eagles football team. He was recognized as Massachusetts’ best high school football player not just for his athletic excellence, but also for his academic excellence and exemplary character.

In a press conference held Wednesday, Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry announced that he suspended Pop Watson indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

In a post on social media, Watson apologizes to the team, fans, and his family for “my immature decision which led to me being suspended from the team. I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a poor decision and for that the game I love has been taken away.”

The Hokies next game is on Saturday against Marshall University.